The most underrated action game of the decade is suddenly free

The MCU has closed the door on its gang of space superheroes, but thanks to the Epic Game Store’s daily giveaway you can get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy absolutely free. You’ll have to be fast, though, as you’ve got just one week to claim this galactic gem.

Unrelated to Telltale’s earlier episodic series, Square Enix’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a space-based action adventure game that pits you against.. well, that’d be spoiling it. But if you’re a fan of this somewhat shady group of spacefaring superheroes you’ll be right at home as they scam, shoot, and talk their way through scrape upon scrape. And, for a brief time at least, it’s absolutely free.

In our Guardians of the Galaxy review, we praised how faithful it is to Marvel’s rag-tag bunch. Unfortunately, as excellent as the game is, it didn’t meet Square Enix’s sales expectations so we’re unlikely to get a sequel.

But whether you’re a fan of their comic or movie incarnations – or both – you’re sure to get a kick out of Quill, Drax, Gamora, and company’s planet-hopping outing. It’s loaded with spot-on humor and the same reckless disregard for authority that’s become the Guardians’ hallmark.

On top of that, there’s a glorious soundtrack that features bangers from Mötley Crüe, Europe, Kiss, and many more. Now that it’s free on the Epic Games Store, there’s no excuse not to pick it up.

So how do you get your hands on it? Head over to the Guardians of Galaxy on the EGS, create a free account if you’ve not already got one, and claim it. It’s then yours to keep and download. You just need to grab it before January 11 at 8am PT.

