Anime fighting game Guilty Gear Strive delayed into June

ArcSystemWorks has made the call to delay upcoming anime fighting game Guilty Gear Strive by two months. The developer took to Twitter to tell fans that the decision was made in response to feedback from an open beta test. Guilty Gear Strive was set to hit Steam on April 9, but you can now expect it to release on June 11, 2021.

“Since we have received valuable feedback after the recent open beta test, we would like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible,” ArcSystemWorks explains. “We need extra time to polish some aspects of the game, such as online lobbies and the server’s stability. We believe it best to use the extra time to improve the game’s quality and provide a better experience to all our players. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The response to the game from the fighting game community has been pretty strong, with several top players from Street Fighter, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Smash Bros. Melee dipping in to see what it’s all about. One of the more popular points of praise is for the game’s rollback netcode, which is pretty handy when you’re facing off against people in other countries.

Guilty Gear Strive was initially set to release last year but was pushed back due to the pandemic, which is a tale you’re likely used to by now.

