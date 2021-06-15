Guilty Gear Strive has sold more than 300k copies worldwide

It looks like Guilty Gear Strive has got off to a great start, with the number of copies shifted since the fighting game’s launch on June 11 already into the hundreds of thousands. Developer Arc System Works has revealed on Twitter that the latest instalment in the long-running anime fighting game series has already seen more than 300,000 units sold globally. Phwoar.

“Celebration,” the tweet (below) reads when translated by Twitter. “The number of shipments and downloads of “Guilty Gear Strive” has exceeded 300,000 worldwide! Over 300k units sold worldwide!” That’s not too shabby considering the game’s only been out for four days as of that figure from the studio. It’s not clear how that breaks down in terms of platforms, but we know that the game’s already been a bit of a hit on Steam.

On launch day, Guilty Gear Strive hit a peak of 31,156 concurrent players on Steam, which surpassed the figures the highest figures ever seen by Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, and Street Fighter V on Valve’s platform. It’s stayed pretty high since, too, with a peak of 21k concurrent players today, as of writing.

Guilty Gear Strive was warmly received by the critics, with the game sitting at 85 and 88 on aggregate scores site Metacritic for PC and PlayStation 5, respectively.

🎉祝🎉

『GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-』の出荷・ダウンロード販売本数が全世界30万本を突破！

Over 300k units sold worldwide! 今後も #GGST をよろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/dIhiC0WWXS — GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (@GUILTYGEAR_PR) June 15, 2021

If you’re new to the game, Guilty Gear Strive is the latest in the Guilty Gear series which has been running since 1998, and features stylised, cel-shaded 2D/3D visuals and creative, complex fighting game mechanics. It’s designed to be “welcoming for fighting game newcomers, yet deep and creative for veterans”, as its Steam page puts it. The game costs £54.99 / $59.99 on Steam and launched June 11.