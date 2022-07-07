Gwent: Rogue Mage system requirements have arrived on the scene just as suddenly as the card game itself, but you probably needn’t worry about getting it running on your gaming PC. Given that it’s releasing on Android and iOS devices, the specs create an understandably low barrier to entry.

You won’t need the best graphics card or best gaming CPU to meet the Gwent: Rogue Mage system requirements, as developer CD Projekt Red says it’ll run on eight-year-old silicon. An Nvidia GeForce GT 730 or AMD Radeon R7 240 GPU backed up by an Intel Celeron G1820 or AMD A4-7300 processor are plenty powerful enough to play the roguelike.

As you might expect, the rest of the specs you’ll need aren’t much of an ask either, with Gwent: Rogue Mage asking for a mere 4GB of RAM and 3GB of space from your SSD.

Here are the Gwent: Rogue Mage system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 8 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Celeron G1820

AMD A4-7300 Intel Core i3 6100

AMD FX 6300 RAM 4GB 4GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GT 730

AMD Radeon R7 240 Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon R7 265 VRAM 1GB 2GB Storage 3GB 3GB

