Hades 2 Scylla and the Sirens boss guide

How do you beat Scylla and the Sirens in Hades 2? As you descend a level in the hunt for Chronos, you'll find that things get a little damp and a lot groovy. Oceanus is home to the most famous band you've never heard of: Scylla and the Sirens. This boss trio are here to ensure you have a wonderfully painful time, so let us walk you through how to beat it.

The Scylla and the Sirens boss fight can be an overwhelming affair in Hades 2, with multiple targets to aim for and a ton of area attacks to avoid - not to mention the schools of deadly fish. Hades 2 bosses always find a way to be memorable, and this trio of musicians is no different; once you master the beat of their song, you should have no trouble defeating them in the roguelike game. Here's how.

How to beat Scylla and the Sirens

The main difference between Scylla and the Sirens and the Hades 2 Hecate boss fight is that there are three opponents to be aware of instead of just one. They make up a band, with Scylla on lead vocals and the Sirens on percussion and guitar. This isn't just for show, though, as your enemy's instrument determines their attacks.

While there is just one health bar for this boss fight, each of the three band members has their own health, and you'd do well to take them out individually rather than facing them all at once. Once you've dealt enough damage to one band member, they become impervious but unable to attack until the next phase begin. Prioritize Roxy the drummer first, since she has no mobility and her attacks are easily avoided.

It's important to keep in mind that Scylla will always survive to the final phase of the boss fight. Once Roxy is done and dusted, focus on Jetty in the next phase, but be prepared for Scylla to bestow a Featured Artist buff on either herself or one of her bandmates. This enhances the chosen artist's attacks, so be wary when trading blows with them.

Also, a really fun fact: when you take out a member of the band, they stop playing their part of the boss music. For example, if you disable Scylla first, you'll be treated to an instrumental version of the song for the rest of the phase.

Scylla, the vocalist

The lead singer of the group, and the biggest ego this side of Narcissus. Scylla is a sea creature, and she stays inside the relative safety of her shell, which doubles up as a makeshift stage for her performances.

Scylla's impenetrable shell makes it impossible to damage her from the rear. You're forced to attack her from the front instead, which is, unfortunately, where all her damage comes from. She has four main attacks: a short-range scream, a slow-moving musical projectile, waves of spiked balls, and a spinning line attack.

Scylla isn't the most difficult enemy to manage, especially if you've taken her other cohorts out of the fight. She moves slowly, and all of her attacks can be dodged with ease. Keep your distance, and be careful of the large amounts of enemies she spawns. These have small health bars so can be taken out with little issue, especially if you deploy your cast to ensnare them.

Roxy, the drummer

Roxy stays fixed to her drumkit, blasting the field with area-of-effect attacks that force you to dash in and out of danger zones. However, she's also the easiest target to hit, since she can't move or inflict any melee attacks. Keep an eye on the ground to avoid the red danger zones when they appear, and inflict as much damage onto her as you can.

Roxy's area of effect attacks can make it difficult to dodge the more direct approach from the other two band members, so focus her first. However, stay mindful of the other band members and their positions; Scylla and Jetty can box you into the top corner of the boss room, which leaves you unable to escape Roxy's attacks.

Jetty, the guitarist

Jetty is by far the most dangerous of the boss trio. She has three main attacks: a long-range dash, a ground smash, and a disabling beam. Her superior mobility makes Jetty a real handful, especially while the other two band members are alive.

Once Roxy has been taken out of the fight, concentrate on Jetty. Dash away from her own dash attacks and use that momentum to deal as much damage as you can. The disabling ray, while dealing no damage, can leave you vulnerable to other attacks, so keep an eye out for when she charges this up.

Once you beat Scylla and the Sirens, retrieve the Pearl and head down to the Fields of Mourning. If you're still struggling with this fight and need more power, pick up the best Hades 2 keepsakes and Hades 2 boons to ensure you have no trouble with anything that stands in your way.