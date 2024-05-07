Hades 2 is already bigger than the first game, and you can tell

After 20 hours with Hades 2, this isn’t a sequel you should wait on the 1.0 launch to play. There are already so many new characters to meet, story beats to experience, mechanics and weapons to try, regions to explore, and bosses to fight. Supergiant’s many twists on Greek mythology are back, so don’t sleep on the god-like roguelike. Supergiant even says it’s already bigger than the first game, too.

Hades 2 is phenomenal, but given it’s still in early access you might be concerned about how much content the roguelike game is actually launching with. There’s a lot more to come, but even in my limited time with it, I can confirm that Supergiant’s promise that the sequel is bigger than the original is already being exceeded.

“Hades 2 in early access already has more environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters than the full version of the original Hades game. But it isn’t complete, and key areas, characters, foes, narrative events, and systems are still to come,” Supergiant says on Steam.

“We expect the full version of Hades 2 to include a more complete, more polished set of features and content in comparison to the early access version, along with Steam Achievements and the true ending to the story.”

The first big Hades 2 update has been detailed too, and you can expect a new weapon, region, and more NPCs to join Melinoë on her quest to slay Chronos. It should be out sometime this year, with early access hopefully ending in 2025. So while you could wait for Supergiant to deliver the full package, which the team details below, I’m here to tell you that you won’t regret diving in now.

So while Hades 2 isn’t finished yet, it doesn’t feel like an early access game in the way we know it. Our Hades 2 review from Cheri calls it “flawless,” adding that it’s “perfecting the roguelike genre in a way its predecessor almost managed to do. Its incoming additions aren’t required to complete it – this version of the game is refined, advanced, and wonderful.”

I always play roguelikes in waves anyway, becoming obsessed for weeks at a time before giving up for a while. This makes the early access period all the better because we can periodically jump back in whenever Supergiant drops an update. This feels like the perfect way to play a game with so much packed into it, especially if it wants you to die over and over again.

