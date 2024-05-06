The Hades 2 early access release means developer Supergiant Games still has a lot planned for the Greek mythology roguelike. Features like characters, weapons, zones, and even story details will be added over time, so what can we expect to see and when? Luckily for us, a detailed in-game message spells out what’s next, so I’ve broken it down and outlined what it means for the future of one of Steam’s most wishlisted games.

The first major update for Hades 2 is slated for later this year, as Supergiant says it’ll take “some months following our initial launch.” Steam Early Access is expected to last through 2024, with a full 1.0 launch at an undefined point on the horizon after that.

There’s a handful of high-priority tasks for Supergiant right now, all of which should be “coming soon.” Keep in mind that not everything listed below is likely to be in the first Hades 2 update, but they should be soon after.

All-new region: This will have new characters, enemies, and “other surprises” – we expect a boss and more NPC encounters

Crossroads update: More cosmetic items, like the furniture you can unlock for the House of Hades in the first game, are coming to the game’s main hub

New main weapon: One more main weapon is planned alongside a series of weapon aspects, which like in the first game give your weapons brand new properties

New music, artwork, and story elements

A good amount of polish and changes based on player feedback are also on Supergiant’s radar, so you can expect a lot of adjustments to Hades 2 in the future. Supergiant adds that it is doing “everything possible” to ensure save data carries over throughout early access to the full launch.

“We have a plan for the game’s remaining content, but an integral part of that plan is this launch,” Supergiant says in closing. “As we take stock of the state of the game and what you think of it, we’ll gain a clearer sense of just how close we are to the finish line.”

I’ve had my hands on Hades 2 for a few days now, and while there are a few holes to fill, it’s one of the most fulfilling early access launches I’ve ever played. Mechanics are meaningfully expanded from the first game, and there’s a suite of new ideas expertly baked into the progression.

Hades 2 isn’t just more of the same, as it so clearly aims at what made the first game work while giving us extra in ways that feel thought out. If you’re contemplating waiting for the full launch, I’ll tell you right now, there’s more than enough here to lose hours to.

