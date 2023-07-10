Lego Half-Life 2 is real and available now on Steam

Half-Life 2 is one of the all-time defining FPS games. Released in 2004, and launching the Valve renaissance that also birthed Portal and Left 4 Dead, the legacy of HL2 is just as strong today, thanks to fan remasters, VR projects, and myriad Half-Life mods. But this one might just take the Black Mesa transit system ticket – Lego Half-Life 2 turns every character in the iconic shooter, from Gordon Freeman to Alyx Vance and the G-Man, into tiny, blocky Lego figurines. If you’re tired of waiting for Half-Life 3, and want to imagine an alternate universe where, alongside Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Half-Life also got the Lego tie-in treatment, you should head over to Steam right now.

Aptly titled ‘Lego Half-Life 2,’ this is a conversion mod created by ‘NotDaveorDaniel,’ and it’s currently available on Steam Workshop. It replaces the character models in Half-Life 2 with Lego versions – from the central cast to the citizens of City 17, the Combine soldiers, and even the Vortiguants, this is a sweeping Lego makeover. Used alongside some other mods, most notably a customizable third-person camera, you can make Half-Life 2 look like an official, licensed Lego game. Take a look at the mock-up HL2 Lego trailer from YouTuber ‘Ice Smash.’

A couple of things to keep in mind, however. Firstly, this mod only replaces the character models in Half-Life 2, not the environments. Secondly, since everyone is scaled down to Lego-person size, your in-game perspective and some of the interactions might be a little askew. Nevertheless, it’s a terrific proof of concept, and with the unofficial Half-Life 2 Remastered likely on its way, could hopefully serve as a catalyst for a bigger Lego mod. You can get Lego Half-Life 2 here.

