Ease the wait for Half-Life 3 with Half-Life Alyx: Levitation

We still don’t know when, or even if, Half-Life 3 is a real thing. It’s become a running joke at this point, but if you’re desperate to spend more time in that world, upcoming mod Half-Life Alyx: Levitation might be just what you’re looking for. The mod – created by Counter-Strike: GO map designer Shawn Snelling, animator Corey Laddo, and a team of other volunteers – is presented as a DLC picking up just after the closing events of Half-Life: Alyx.

“The basic premise involves Alyx receiving a distress signal from two resistance members Maya and Barry about secret Combine technology buried within a section of the quarantine zone known as Sector X,” says Laddo via PC Gamer. “With the help of Russell, Alyx dives deep into Combine territory to investigate this threat and search for Maya and Barry. It’s a completely separate Half-Life adventure that uses Alyx’s ending as a springboard for the narrative.”

The DLC is set to last around 4-5 hours, and the gameplay shown at the PC Gaming Show looks to be pretty comparable to that of the original game. The story will, of course, feature the notorious G-Man, who Laddo achieved widespread popularity online for animating into a series of memes and other bizarre situations. However, Laddo states that he decided to play things straight for this mod, so expect to see G-Man’s more canonical serious nature.

The extended gameplay segment features Alyx taking on headcrabs and Combine soldiers as she attempts to track down a massive energy spike. There’s a strider sighting at one point, and even a little sly mention of Gordan Freeman himself.

You can watch the gameplay demonstration for yourself below:

