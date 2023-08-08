Half-Life is famous for a lot of things. From the classic Black Mesa labs to the sinister G-Man and always hilarious scientist NPCs, the Valve FPS game remains a staple of the genre, even some 25 years later. But above all, Half-Life is perhaps known for Gordon Freeman, and his principle, mute protagonist gimmick. Since he doesn’t talk, it allows the player to put themselves fully into his HEV-suited shoes, and imagine themselves inside the Half-Life world. But if you discover a spooky little secret in Half-Life, it turns out that Gordon Freeman does, in a way, kind of actually speak. Perhaps this is the big character reveal we’ve all been waiting for ahead of Half-Life 3.

When you die in Half-Life, the HEV suit makes a telling little noise. We can all hear it in our heads, that final ‘beep, beep, beeeeeep’ as the suit’s vital sign readings flatline. Run in front of a turret gun. Trip the laser beam on a satchel charge. Plummet to your death from the top of a ladder. All familiar experiences to the Half-Life veteran, and all accompanied by that iconic sound effect.

But where does it come from? You’d think it just emanates from the suit somehow, or plays automatically when the game detects that you’ve died. Game development, however, is rarely that simple, and it turns out Valve has a secret little trick to make the death sound effect play properly.

In the Half-Life game engine, GoldSrc (pronounced ‘gold source’), sound effects have to come from some kind of in-game entity. They can’t just materialize in the world – they have to be attached to a character or, in some later versions of the engine, such as Source, an object. In Portal, for example, a lot of GLaDOS’s voice lines are ‘spoken’ by cubes and other items that are hidden off-screen. The original Half-Life uses a similar trick.

In a video shared by ‘F9klco,’ we can view Gordon Freeman in third-person. After triggering a satchel charge, the poor physicist promptly explodes, and that familiar HEV beeping starts to play. But if you look closely, you can see that Gordon’s mouth is moving. That’s because the death sound is attached to Gordon as a ‘voice line.’ He’s ‘speaking’ the HEV sound.

So, in a way, Gordon Freeman can talk. It’s just that he only talks when he’s dead, and the only thing he can say is a kind of R2D2 impression. This isn’t the first time recently that we’ve come upon a fascinating revelation about a beloved Half-Life character.

If you’re a big fan of Valve’s shooter classic, try some of the other best old games on PC, to feed your nostalgia. Alternatively, find out what happened to Half-Life 3, which hopefully, if it ever emerges, will give Gordon a bit more to say.