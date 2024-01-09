There will, one day, be a full, official, and new mainline Half-Life game. If we can get Half-Life Alyx, and the big 25th anniversary rework of the original, then surely, eventually, we can get Half-Life 3. In the meantime, however, trust modders to keep the Gordon Freeman and Black Mesa fires burning. As Valve’s classic FPS turns a quarter of a century old (I just grew a hundred more gray hairs typing that), a gigantic new mod transforms Half-Life into basically an entirely new game. It looks like Half-Life. It feels like Half-Life. But with new levels, characters, weapons, and enemies, this is truly something else.

Delta Particles is a comprehensive transformation of the original Half-Life, taking Valve’s epochal FPS game and using it as the basis for a whole-new shooter adventure. You might have heard of Half-Life Delta, the preliminary version that launched back in 2021. Delta Particles is the complete, polished, and finished product, with detailed textures, new levels, additional enemies, and even a reworked narrative. Take a look courtesy of YouTuber ‘DarkShift.’

As an engineer at the eponymous Delta Base, you’re caught in the crossfire when the resonance cascade at nearby Black Mesa sparks a sudden alien invasion. Shoot monsters. Solve puzzles. Survive myriad environmental pitfalls and hazards. Mechanically, Delta Particles plays just like classic Half-Life. But don’t let that fool you.

There are 35 hand-built levels, bespoke weapons and enemies, new characters, and even an original story. Combined with the superb texture and sound effect work, Delta Particles is a great standalone shooter, and totally worth playing in its own right. If you’re a big Half-Life fan and want to try this unofficial pseudo-sequel, you can get Delta Particles for yourself right now, right here.

Alternatively, recapture the golden era of boomer shooters with the best old games, or maybe you miss slaying headcrabs and want some of the best zombie games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.