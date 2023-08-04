Win one of ten Club Mocchi Mocchi Master Chief plushies!

Club Mocchi Mocchi’s Master Chief Plush has been designed as a super soft and huggable toy, perfect for kids or a gamer searching for some Halo nostalgia. Club Mocchi Mocchi designs all of its plushies in Japan and the Master Chief plush is no exception, featuring a unique squishy texture that feels great to hold. We’re pleased to announce we have ten Club Mocchi Mocchi Master Chief plushies to giveaway to our lucky readers.

What makes Club Mocchi Mocchi stand out from the competition is its range of plushie toys. You can place Master Chief next to Isabelle from Animal Crossing and the pair won’t look out of place. Whether your plushies are stacked up together on your living room sofa, or they’re sprawled out in your child’s bedroom, these plushies offer a nice splash of color to any room and they’re guaranteed to put a smile on any gamer’s face.

We have ten Club Mocchi Mocchi Master Chief plushies available to our readers, however, there are some important things you’ll need to know. If you live in the UK, Germany (DE), and France (FR), you’re in luck as you’re eligible to win one of the plushie prizes! Unfortunately, we cannot send the prize to anyone that lives in a region outside of the three we just listed. Stay tuned as we’ll have more giveaway competitions that involve every region real soon.

These Halo Master Chief Mocchi’s retail for £34.99, meaning we have £349.99 of prizes to give out to our lucky readers. All you have to do to enter is use the widget below, and you can increase your odds of winning by spreading the word about this giveaway. We will pick the winners on Friday August 11 – you must send us your address and contact details in order for us to send you your prize.

It’s important to note these toys are suitable for children ages three and up. If you’re looking for more Halo-related goodness, why not check out our list of the best multiplayer games to get you in a combative mood. We also have a list of the best FPS games if you’d rather focus on a nice single-player story instead.