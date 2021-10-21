Halo Infinite has a ranked mouse versus gamepad playlist

Halo Infinite has cross-play between PC and, and as you might imagine, the devs at 343 are taking steps to make sure players feel like they’re getting a fair shake whether they’re playing with controller or mouse and keyboard. But if you want to throw all conventional gaming wisdom away, you can enjoy a ranked competitive playlist that pits both input methods against each other.

Of course, if you just want to be matched against players using the same type of controls as you, you will be able to hop into ranked playlists specific to controllers or mouse and keyboard. But a third option will go full cross-play between both methods, and honestly, given the generosity of modern aim assists, I’m not sure which side will have the easier time.

That’s just one of the details 343 revealed as part of a big video breakdown of PC features, though many of the other reveals are a bit more nebulous, or fully expected. The devs have anti-cheat plans in mind that will do the job without invading the privacy of legit players. Progression will be shared between platforms, and the game integrates with social features on Steam and Discord, not just Xbox online services.

You’ll also be able to use the PC version of the game to start a LAN server that’ll support both consoles and other PCs – perfect for recreating that 90s LAN party experience.

If all that’s not enough, perhaps you’d be interested in a Halo Infinite-branded Radeon RX 6900 XT?

In a blog post, the devs also confirm that they’re working with AMD to bring ray tracing to the game, but that won’t be in at launch.

The Halo Infinite release date is set for December 8, and while the multiplayer is free-to-play, you can play the campaign on day one by signing up for Xbox Game Pass.