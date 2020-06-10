Halo Infinite release date – latest on the new Halo PC game

When is the Halo Infinite release date? Thanks to E3 2019 we have a huge amount of details on the upcoming, next-gen Halo game, and we’re due for an update in July, 2020 as part of the Inside Xbox reveals.

Microsoft certainly got fans of 343 Industries’ space game in an excitable tizzy by officially unveiling a new Halo PC game in 2018. The Halo Infinite PC reveal trailer doesn’t actually reveal much – besides that the game is coming – but E3 2019 has given us plenty of reason to get excited what what 343 Industries has in store for its next FPS with its own trailer.

A new trailer and a reveal that Infinite will arrive on Microsoft’s Project Scarlett in 2020 has got us excited, though, and so we have collected together every last scrap of information we know about the upcoming first-person shooter as we wait for more details next month. Here are all the latest details on Halo Infinite for PC.

Halo Infinite release date

When is Halo Infinite coming out? The Halo Infinite release date is Holiday 2020, as Microsoft revealed the new Halo game will launch alongside next-gen console, Project Scarlett.

While you’re waiting patiently, Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC is reportedly “close to release,” so hopefully that will tide you over until the brand new adventure ships us out to those mysterious rings once again.

Halo Infinite trailer

Above you can watch the new Discover Hope Halo Infinite trailer from E3 2019. The trailer shows off some cinematics for the new game, and also gives us some clues as to the story. What’s more, as spotted by die-hard fans many moons after its reveal, there’s a Halo Infinite ARG hidden in there somewhere. Did you spot the hidden hints?

There’s also the E3 2018 reveal trailer, which you can watch below. It takes a minute and a half for this Halo Infinite trailer to roll before it’s made clear that this is a new Halo game. Before that we get a lot of scene setting in some gorgeous environments – from deep, dank caverns, to rolling fields filled with wildlife the likes of which we’ve never seen before in the series.

But once we see Warthogs racing across the landscape, Master Chief’s signature green helmet, and the awesome Halo rings dominating the skies, we know it is the real deal. The trailer doesn’t give much else away but it’s enough to get our sci-fi senses tingling.

It turns out, however, that the Halo Infinite trailer was only a demo for 343 Industries’ new engine, Slipspace, and the culmination of “years of work,” according to the blog post. That said, we know that the game is so ambitious that the series “needed” a new Halo engine. That means the reveal teaser might not be indicative of the final product, but we’re just pleased it exists and has a name, frankly.

Halo Infinite story

The reveal trailer doesn’t give much away, but eagle-eyed redditors have picked up on clues in the footage that might give us an idea of the Halo Infinite story. When the Halo ring appears at the end of the trailer, xx14Zackxx recognised it as Installation 07, or Zeta Halo as it is known to humans.

Installation 07 is 100,000 years old, one of the seven existing installations, and the only surviving one of the original 12. Interestingly, it is a Halo specifically designed to house Earth’s life forms and ancient humans before the planet’s imminent destruction.

Infinitely good: These are the best FPS games on PC

Remember those animals from the Halo Infinite trailer we’ve never seen before? Perhaps these are those ancient animals housed in Installation 07 all those years ago. Also, the morse code in the trailer above (0:36) apparently says “SOS Zeta Halo.” Humans were also housed on Installation 07, so could Halo Infinite’s story bridge the gap between ancient and modern humanity?

In short, no. When it comes to the Halo Infinite setting, the game is a “spiritual reboot” set at least three years after Halo 5. Long-serving fans should worry not, though, as 343 assure us that the new story will” respect and continue threads that led to this point.”

Although studio head Chris Lee did confirm in a blog post that the story will revolve around Master Chief saying, “The team also heard feedback loud and clear on the amount of time spent playing as the Master Chief in Halo 5. In Halo Infinite, the game will focus on the Master Chief and continue his saga after the events of Halo 5.”

Halo Infinite beta

We don’t know for sure whether there will be Halo Infinite multiplayer, but considering how core to the series PvP has been, we can’t imagine it existing without it. That said, if we do get PvP, we will likely be getting a Halo Infinite beta to try the game out.

“In the future, you will be able to join early flighting programs that will let members of the community play the game with us, and give direct feedback, much like the current Insider flighting program for Halo: The Master Chief Collection,” 343 said in the blog post.

Those programs won’t start for a while and only a small number of people will be allowed to play the game once they do start, so keep an eye out.

Halo Infinite gameplay

We know very little about Halo Infinite’s gameplay, but we do know that Warthogs will be returning, at least. It’s not much of a surprise, but it’s something. The trailer shown at the beginning of Microsoft’s E3 2018 showcase was only a tease and didn’t show any gameplay, so we can only speculate. As long as we see a return of split-screen co-op and the classic Halo gameplay we love in a prettier package, we’re sorted.

One thing that won’t be included in the gameplay is a Halo Infinite battle royale mode – at least not at launch. Developer 343 Industries’ development director Frank O’Conor explains on a Resetera thread that a report saying so wasn’t true, and that the developer won’t be talking about launch content until it’s ready.

Halo Infinite VR

Halo Infinite in VR certainly makes sense as Microsoft was looking for a creative director to deliver “an all new VR experience in the Halo universe” – does this mean Halo 6 VR?

We also know that Microsoft is ready to burst onto the VR scene with its own range of headsets, so the company is going to need a big launch title for them. Halo Infinite VR is by no means confirmed, but seeing those famous rings in virtual reality would be pretty special.