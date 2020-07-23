Xbox Games Showcase – our round-up of all the Fable, Halo Infinite, and PC news

Microsoft is finally ready to showcase its line-up of Xbox Series X titles, and that means a whole lot of news for PC fans, too – after all, these days the Xbox brand doesn’t really care whether you’re playing on a console or a Windows PC. We will get the first look at campaign gameplay ahead of the Halo Infinite release date later this year, but Microsoft promises plenty more in store as part of today’s showcase.

We’re hoping for a bit more on Microsoft Flight Simulator and Age of Empires 4, but there’s plenty more in the pipe from Xbox Game Studios. We’re likely to see more from Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2, Ninja Theory’s Hellblade 2, and Rare’s Battletoads and Everwild. Plus, there are the long-rumoured titles, like the new Fable game Playground Games is supposed to be working on, or the unnamed title from The Initiative.

It’s a lot to keep track of, so we’ll be rounding up all the announcements here. You can keep refreshing this page for live updates as they happen, and by the end of it all you’ll find a complete round-up of all the major news as it goes live.

You can also watch the broadcast in full here.

Check out all the news below, including some extra details from Geoff Keighley’s pre-show.

Dragon Quest 11 S Definitive Edition hits PC on December 4

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is a substantially-expanded version of the JRPG, formerly exclusive to Nintendo Switch. It’s now coming to Xbox platforms and PC on December 4.

Exomechia launches free-to-play in late 2021

Exomechia is a stylish, team-based shooter due to hit Xbox and PC late next year.

New Watch Dogs Legion trailer

The extremely British cast of Watch Dogs Legion welcomes you to the resistance.

Echo Generation coming 2021

Cococumber’s adventure has voxel styling, Stranger Things aesthetics, and turn-based RPG battles.

Hello Neighbor 2 launches in 2021

The colourful horror adventure, Hello Neighbor, is getting a sequel next year.

Balan Wonderworld from Square Enix and Yuji Naka launches in spring 2021

Balan Wonderworld is the first game from Square Enix’s new action game label, directed by the legendary Yuji Naka, of Sonic the Hedgehog and Nights Into Dreams.

first Halo Infinite gameplay reveals that it’s open-world

It looks like Halo Infinite will be Halo meets Skyrim. There’s a proper open world dotted with enemies and vehicles, and plenty of the leaks get confirmed here too – like the Banished enemy faction and Master Chief’s grappling hook.

State of Decay 3 is on the way

No more than a CG trailer for State of Decay 3, but it looks like we’re going very cold and will have to deal with zombified wildlife.

Turn 10 is early in development on the next Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 is, of course, working on a new Forza, and we’ve got a very impressive first look at the next-generation cars.

Rare’s Everwild gets a new trailer

Rare’s Everwild continues to look gorgeous, and this new trailer gives us a much closer look at the game’s world – including how its human characters and animal denizens coexist, and how the Eternals bring it all together.

Dontnod’s Tell Me Why Chapter One launches August 27

As you’d expect from the Life is Strange studio, we’ve got another emotional story with a little bit of supernatural shenaniganry sprinkled in for spice. It’s coming very soon.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon DLC is coming September 9

Obsidian’s pulpy sci-fi RPG gets its long-awaited DLC, complete with new adventures and new weapons on Gorgon.

Obsidian’s Grounded is the smallest game of the year

Few new details here, but Obsidian’s survival game gets a very amusing new trailer.

Obsidian’s next RPG is Avowed

This is an “expansive first-person RPG” that bears more than a passing resemblance to Skyrim – at least in this extremely brief trailer.

Interior/Night debuts the narrative-driven As Dusk Falls

Interior/Night is a new studio dedicated to narrative-driven adventures. Their first is a grounded story set in the American Southwest, spanning three decades worth of familial drama.

Hellblade 2 is set in Iceland

Sadly, we didn’t get much more on Hellblade 2, but Ninja Theory plans to debut a new dev diary showcasing its Icelandic location scouting soon.

Psychonauts 2 has musical numbers from Jack Black

Psychonauts 2 gets a substantial new trailer showcasing a dive into the mind of a hippie – complete with a psychedelic musical performance from Jack Black.

Destiny 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Alongside a new trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light – coming November 10 – Bungie has announced you’ll be able to get the full Destiny 2 experience as part of Xbox Game Pass.

first trailer for STALKER 2 Debuts

After a lengthy period of teases, STALKER 2 gets a proper trailer. It confirms, essentially, that this is totally more STALKER.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide is coming 2021

Warhammer goes horror-influenced shooter with Darktide.

Tetris Effect Connected launches this holiday

The best version of the greatest game ever made gets a new edition with “optimised single-player and all-new multiplayer”.

The Gunk is colourful and goopy

This third-person action game has a combination of charm and guns that gives it a bit of Ratchet and Clank vibe.

The Medium gets a new trailer

Bloober Team’s new adventure gets a new trailer showing the dual-world exploration.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis looks gorgeous

After the thoroughly aged PSO2 made its English debut earlier this year, it looks like PSO is finally going modern, “redesigned as a best-in-class online action RPG experience”. We’ll see what that means when it launches in 2021.

The Crossfire X campaign makes its debut

The Remedy-developed single-player campaign for the impossibly popular Eastern FPS makes its debut.

The next Fable is coming

Yep, it’s finally official – Playground Games is making the next Fable. Sadly, all we get here is a brief trailer without gameplay.