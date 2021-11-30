Halo Infinite devs are increasing XP gains to ease battle pass frustrations

343 Industries has outlined more changes for Halo Infinite’s progression system in multiplayer following feedback from fans. Community manager John Junyszek explains on Twitter that your initial six matches each day will now offer more experience points to ease the battle pass grind.

You’ll now get 300XP for your first match, 200XP for your second and third, 100XP for your fourth, fifth, and sixth, and 50XP for seven and beyond. “We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day,” Junyszek says.

343 Industries’ initial changes to progression included daily ‘play one game’ challenges, updated weekly challenges, and doubled duration for some experience boosts. While this helped, Junyszek notes that the team felt that players weren’t getting enough experience points at the start of their play sessions. “After seeing how XP was earned with those changes, we noticed that players were starting their sessions with slower payouts than we’d like,” he says. “To address this, we will be increasing the XP payout for the first six matches of each day.”

343 Industries plans to roll out the update today, and the team will monitor feedback and make more changes when necessary. Junyszek acknowledges the desire among some fans for “even larger changes”, further explaining that the team is committed to delivering them, though they’ll take time.

Not content to leave it there, Junyszek has also addressed cheating within the game. Like many free-to-play shooters, Halo Infinite has seen its fair share of bad actors, leading some fans to call for cross-play to be disabled between PC and console.

We know many of you want even larger changes and we're committed to doing so, but those will take time. We made this update based on data and player feedback, and we'll monitor its impact after we push it live tomorrow morning. As always, keep sharing your feedback! 👊 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

“Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a F2P PC game and it’s one we anticipated,” he says. “It’ll never go away entirely, but we’re prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game’s systems and taking action on bad actors.”

Junyszek clarifies that “improvements to [the] game’s systems” includes the whole game, not just the anti-cheat. For now, you can report players online, though the team is aware of people’s desire for the functionality to report others in-game.

Let's talk about cheating!

Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a F2P PC game and it's one we anticipated. It'll never go away entirely, but we're prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game’s systems and taking action on bad actors. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

In the meantime, check out our Halo Infinite ranks guide to see how that all works. With the upcoming progression changes, it should be easier to work your way through.