Halo Infinite ranks – new ranking system explained

Halo Infinite’s surprise multiplayer announcement means players can now access the FPS game for free, before the game’s full campaign release in December. Fortunately, your progress carries over at release, so you’ll be able to continue to climb the Halo Infinite ranks without starting over again.

The way progression works in Halo multiplayer has changed quite drastically from the previous games. Instead of working your way up the ranks by earning XP, this time you need to rank up through the Halo Infinite battle pass, which some players are calling too grindy. Instead of earning XP directly from matches, the experience earned from daily, weekly, and ultimate challenges goes towards the battle pass to progress through the 100 tiers and earn rewards.

Currently you can access all Season 1 content including maps, core modes, Academy features, and the battle pass. You also have access to Ranked Arena, where you can start playing ranked matches in modes: Slayer, Capture the Flag, Oddball, and Strongholds. Here’s how the ranking system works in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite ranking system explained

You need to complete ten matches before being assigned a rank based on your performance. You can then access Ranked Arena, a mode that puts you through your paces by disabling features or limiting gun types. You can also choose whether to enter a queue for controller or mouse and keyboard lobbies, as well as solos or duos. Here are all the current Ranked Arena gameplay settings:

All players start off with a Battle Rifle

Combat Sensor is disabled for all matches

Friendly fire is on

All grenade hit markers are disabled

Static item spawns are featured

The Halo Infinite ranks themselves are split into six different ranks, with multiple levels throughout.

Here are the Halo Infinite ranks:

Bronze: I-VI

Silver: I – VI

Gold: I – VI

Platinum: I – VI

Diamond: I – VI

Onyx

That’s how the ranking system works in Halo Infinite. While there is a free and premium version of the battle pass, luckily the passes do not expire and you can continue to work your way through the tiers. There’s also an upcoming Halo Infinite Terai event to earn a new armour.