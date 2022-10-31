Halo Master Chief Collection system requirements are quite trim, which is probably expected given that the series originated on Xbox 360. Fortuantely, that means you’ll likely already be able to experience Master Chief’s story without a hiccup, but have a look anyway, just in case.

If you’re comfortable at the minimum spec – which 343 says will get you around 50+ fps at low resolutions – you can get by with GPUs as ancient as the AMD HD 6850 or GeForce GTS 450. Even the full 4K 60fps experience can be had on a Radeon 480 or GTX 770, and the mid-range option (1080p at 60fps) goes as low as an R7 360 or a 560 Ti.

Those requirements are specific to Reach (and to Steam, as the Windows Store requirements will be “slightly different”), but they should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from the full collection – and only the slightly-more-recent Halo 4 is likely to provide a further tax on your system.

Minimum Recommended 4K OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-3550

AMD Phenom II X5 960T Intel Core i7-870

AMD FX-4100 Intel Core i5-3450

AMD FX 6350 RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTS 450

AMD HD 6850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti

AMD Radeon R7 360 Nvidia GeForce GTX 779

AMD Radeon 480 Storage 43GB 43GB 43GB

The full blog post from 343 includes loads more info, including a list of settings for the HUD and controls, as well as a breakdown on all the changes coming soon to every version of the game – including cross-progression. We’ll soon be able to expand our list of the best FPS games on PC with some of the genre’s heaviest console-exclusive hitters.

