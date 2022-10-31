Halo Master Chief Collection system requirements

Check the Halo MCC system requirements against your gaming PC to see whether you meet the specs. It doesn't take much to step into the shoes of Master Chief

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo Master Chief Collection system requirements are quite trim, which is probably expected given that the series originated on Xbox 360. Fortuantely, that means you’ll likely already be able to experience Master Chief’s story without a hiccup, but have a look anyway, just in case.

If you’re comfortable at the minimum spec – which 343 says will get you around 50+ fps at low resolutions – you can get by with GPUs as ancient as the AMD HD 6850 or GeForce GTS 450. Even the full 4K 60fps experience can be had on a Radeon 480 or GTX 770, and the mid-range option (1080p at 60fps) goes as low as an R7 360 or a 560 Ti.

Those requirements are specific to Reach (and to Steam, as the Windows Store requirements will be “slightly different”), but they should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from the full collection – and only the slightly-more-recent Halo 4 is likely to provide a further tax on your system.

Minimum Recommended 4K
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i3-3550
AMD Phenom II X5 960T		 Intel Core i7-870
AMD FX-4100		 Intel Core i5-3450
AMD FX 6350
RAM  8GB  8GB  8GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTS 450
AMD HD 6850		 Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti
AMD Radeon R7 360		 Nvidia GeForce GTX 779
AMD Radeon 480
Storage 43GB 43GB 43GB

The full blog post from 343 includes loads more info, including a list of settings for the HUD and controls, as well as a breakdown on all the changes coming soon to every version of the game – including cross-progression. We’ll soon be able to expand our list of the best FPS games on PC with some of the genre’s heaviest console-exclusive hitters.

