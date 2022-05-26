You don’t need a space age gaming PC to meet the Hardspace: Shipbreaker system requirements, as the specs required to start your salvaging career at Lynx Corp are relatively modest. That said, anyone looking to run the game at a higher frame rate than 60fps should equip their system with one of the best graphics cards.
The Hardspace: Shipbreaker system requirements are particularly forgiving when it comes to storage, requiring an extremely modest 4GB of space from the best SSD for gaming. The same can somewhat be said in terms of gaming RAM too, with developer Blackbird Interactive suggesting you’ll need 8GB at minimum, but recommending 16GB.
Using an Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380, you can expect to run Hardspace: Shipbreaker at 30fps. Meanwhile, those with GPUs that are at least as powerful as a GTX 980 Ti or RX Vega 56 should be able to boost fps to 60 frames per second. However, it’s unclear what settings you’ll need to achieve this level of performance.
Here are the Hardspace: Shipbreaker system requirements:
|Minimum (1080p / 30fps)
|Recommended (1080p / 60fps)
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel Core i5 6600K
AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
|Intel Core i7 8700
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 770
AMD Radeon R9 380
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti
AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
|Storage
|4GB
|4GB
