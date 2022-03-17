Open-world Stardew Valley-like Harvest Days launches in May

For those who’ve burned through Stardew Valley, this more open-world take on farming games has been a promising one, but the Harvest Days release date is coming a bit later than originally intended. Initially scheduled to launch into Steam Early Access on April 5, you’ll have to wait an extra month to dig into the early version.

The Harvest Days release date is now set for May 12, 2022 in Steam Early Access. The devs say the game “has expanded in scope and size since its hugely successful showing at Steam’s Next Fest in February“, and are adding full controller support, a new in-game map, 50 more crops to raise, a desert biome, and “e-scooters”.

Developed by the father-son team at Family Devs, Harvest Days expands on the farming RPG formula popularised by Stardew Valley (after its origins in Story of Seasons, of course) with a larger, three-dimensional open world to explore. You’ll also find a bigger array of technological hardware to help build your farm, including vehicles to get around more quickly.

Check out a trailer below.

