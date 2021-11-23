Hearthstone Fractured in Alterac Valley card reveal – meet Brasswing

The final Hearthstone card reveal season of 2021 is upon us, which means we have something special to show off. The next Hearthstone expansion takes players to the snowy landscape of Alterac Valley, a popular battleground for Horde and Alliance forces to fight against each other. Remember the mercenaries from the Forged in the Barrens expansion? They’re returning to the game as powerful Hero cards with game-changing abilities this time around.

This expansion also introduces Objectives, a new type of spell that has effects which last for three turns. These spells have the potential to turn the tide of battle when played early in a match, but you may have to sacrifice a turn’s worth of mana first. We also have a new keyword: Honorable Kill. Cards with the new keyword gain a bonus effect when they kill minions with exact damage, which leads us to our card reveal.

We’re pleased to reveal Brasswing, an epic eight-cost minion that’s exclusive to the Paladin class. Featuring a whopping nine attack and seven health, Brasswing is a dangerous threat to most minions. The text on the card reads: “At the end of your turn, deal two damage to all enemies. Honourable Kill: Restore four Health to your hero.”

Hearthstone’s final expansion of the year typically raises the game’s power level, and Brasswing is another example of this. As long as Brasswing is on the board, your opponent has to deal with their entire side of the board receiving two damage each turn, including their face.

The Honorable Kill effect makes this card particularly strong as it forces your opponent to consider what minions they play carefully. Against aggro decks, the card is capable of clearing multiple minions and granting health to your hero, all without having to attack. If you’re coming up against a Brasswing, you want to think twice about using low-cost minions.

Here’s the card:

