Hearthstone card reveal – here’s your first look at Stiltstepper

The spooky season isn’t over yet folks, as Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion takes us on a tour of a creepy carnival. All the residents of Azeroth want to do is enjoy a day out chewing candy floss and playing tombola, but these fun festivities are interrupted by the return of the Old Gods in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

C’thun, N’Zoth, Yogg-Saron, and Y’Shaarj are back and have been reworked with new abilities for more tentacle-lashing fun. In an interview with live content lead for the new Hearthstone expansion, John McIntyre, he explains to us how the Old Gods work, along with the classes they are suited to. “Paladin is quite good with N’Zoth. Yogg-Saron, which cares about spells, is great with Priest, Mage, and Druid, and the decks that we’re seeing right now that have a lot of spells. C’Thun is really good in Rogue, and maybe Control Warrior. And then finally, Y’Shaarj has a lot of potential in Warlock.”

If you’re planning a deck yourself, you may notice Demon Hunter, Hearthstone’s latest class addition, isn’t mentioned. Fear not, we’ve been cooking up ways to use these Old God cards in a Demon Hunter deck, and we have an exclusive Demon Hunter card from Madness at the Darkmoon Faire to show you.

Introducing Stiltstepper, a stilt toting troll with a promising Battlecry. As you can see below, Stiltstepper has 1 health and 4 attack, and costs 3 mana to play. The text reads: “Draw a card. If you play it this turn, give your hero +4 attack this turn”. Pretty handy when paired naturally with Demon Hunter’s hero power, ridding the board of stubborn enemy minions and also gaining a card in the process.

This also works well with Outcast, a Demon Hunter-specific keyword that gives you bonuses from playing the left or right-most card in your deck. C’Thun and Y’Shaarj look like the best fit for Demon Hunter so far, but there are more card reveals on the way and we’re yet to see how the new keyword Corrupt (cards that upgrade in your hand when a higher value card is played) fits into the Demon Hunter class.