Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens release date set for the end of March

Hearthstone‘s next major expansion is due to launch at the end of the month, and Blizzard has unveiled the usual set of plans to promote the release ahead of that date. The Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens release date will be preceded by a series of theorycrafting livestreams and giveaways building hype ahead of launch.

Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens will launch on March 30. On March 22, the final Forged in the Barrens cards will be unveiled in an official livestream, then on March 23, a selection of community streamers will be showcasing their own decks using cards from the new set. This will also be the start of a series of Mega Bundle giveaways in the week leading up to launch – you can get further details on that in the official announcement.

If you want to get your own early experience with Forged in the Barrens, you can also sign up to run your own, one-person Fireside Gathering – because apparently that’s a thing that happens in this post-COVID world. From March 26 through 29, you’ll be able to open the new card packs early, and use them in Fireside brawls.

There are also going to be a selection of Twitch drops available on the weekend after launch, from April 2 through April 4. Details on those are still forthcoming.

It’s a massive update for Blizzard’s take on card games, as we’re getting Hearthstone Classic and the game-changing Core Set on top of all the usual new cards.