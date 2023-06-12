“Embarrassing” Hell Let Loose trailer has floating arms and A-posing

The new Hell Let Loose trailer, which outlines the upcoming Devotion to Duty update for the WW2 FPS game, is described as “embarrassing,” “scary,” and “sad,” owing to complaints regarding voice acting and a number of apparent glitches. Devotion to Duty brings a smaller 25v25 game mode to the war shooter, based on the battle of Brécourt Manor, as made famous by HBO’s Band of Brothers. It arrives after Hell Let Loose creator Black Matter handed full-time development to Team17 and its partner studio Cover 6, and is scheduled to arrive on July 8. Responding to concerns about the quality of the Devotion to Duty reveal, Team17 says it will “address” the trailer in a coming announcement.

Renowned for its realism and fastidious attention to detail, Hell Let Loose has become the go-to WW2 game for players seeking tactics-driven, edge-of-the-knife, large-scale battles. In contrast to Call of Duty and Battlefield, Hell Let Loose requires extreme care and deliberation. If you break the line and charge the enemy on your own, you’ll be dead in seconds.

Devotion to Duty seems to offer something of an alternative, a smaller game mode that pushes players together for faster-paced, rapid-respawn-style shootouts. Its reveal trailer, however, has raised concerns, as a number of technical and audio issues seem to have been missed and left in before it was shared on YouTube.

The trailer follows a group of US soldiers dropping into Brécourt Manor to attack a German artillery battery. A number of visual errors are present in the trailer, including an ammunition magazine that is clipping through the top of an M1 Garand rifle:

You can also see an American soldier standing in an unanimated, default A-pose:

There is also a German infantry charge that seemingly features a pair of floating, disembodied arms:

Voice acting in the trailer has also come under scrutiny, especially a line from an American soldier who yells “we’ve taken a German OP!” You can watch the full trailer below. The aforementioned moment occurs at around one minute and 20 seconds.

“This is embarrassingly bad,” one member of the Hell Let Loose community comments. “I’m scared for the future of this game,” another says, while a third remarks “this is sad.” ‘WombatMedic,’ a moderator on the official Hell Let Loose Discord, says the developers will “address” the trailer in a coming statement.

“While it was our intention to deliver a Developer Briefing today [June 12], we will instead be taking some time to address the update 15 trailer reveal, and offer further details about the new game mode releasing on July 18. As we work on this, please remember to be kind to all members of this community when sharing your thoughts and opinions.”

PCGamesN has contacted Team17 and will update this story with any further comments or information.

