Arrowhead has just surprise dropped Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.103, and while it doesn’t fix the ongoing crossplay friend request issues, it does make some changes to the Patriot exosuit, alongside general stability and balance improvements.

The Helldivers 2 crossplay bug was stopping PS5 and PC players from accepting friend requests, and while it remains the top priority fix for the co-op game, Arrowhead has confirmed that the team is still trying to figure out how to fix it.

As of right now, cross-platform friend invites may not be showing in the friend requests tab for players, and unfriending and unblocking are having some issues too. With Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.103 and a message on crossplay invites from the team though, we know Arrowhead is working on it, even if it’s not fixed yet.

“Due to a lot of requests, here’s a brief update on the friend request issue,” Arrowhead community manager Thomas ‘Twinbeard’ Petersson says in the Discord. “The bad news is that there’s not much good news.”

“The good news is that this is still, and possibly even more so, one of our top issues at the moment. It’s being worked on continuously and was discussed at length internally earlier today. Many of you have asked us to update you even if there’s not much to say, and since pretty much all communication is better than the silent treatment, hopefully this is better than nothing.

“You’re not being ignored. We wouldn’t be here without you. We truly get that this is both sad and extremely frustrating for those of you who are affected. We ask for patience. No bad joke or military lingo this time, just this.”

I find the lack of a “bad joke or military lingo” a bit of shame too, with the team at Arrowhead clearly trying to be more careful after all that Reddit backlash. I’m glad for the communication though, especially when the team has, essentially, nothing but bad news to share. Being as open as possible with players is good.

Other than all this around buggy friend requests, Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.103 adjusts spawn rates for planetary hazards like meteor showers and fire tornadoes to make them less frequent. You should also no longer have patrols spawning literally on top of you, with the exosuit no longer destroying itself when firing while turning as well. The full patch notes are up on the Helldivers 2 Discord.

