Helldivers 2 armor might get way cooler with highly requested feature

Since the game has gone stratospheric, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt has kept comms open with fans on social media. And in an update on February 25, 2024, he shared that a highly requested armor customization feature is being discussed at the studio.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Helldivers 2 player PhilAlsoBill asked if there’s “Any chance of seeing color customization for helmets/armors/capes in the future? Just so armors and stuff match.” Pilestedt replied, saying that adding that option to the multiplayer game is “Being discussed internally.”

While Pilestedt’s response didn’t confirm anything, it’s a positive sign. In addition, Arrowhead has been fast on its feet when it comes to updates and patches, albeit heavily prioritizing work on expanding Helldivers 2 servers rather than adding cosmetic features.

As time has gone on, though, the game has gotten much steadier on its feet and is coping better with the huge influx of passionate players coming out of the reeds, ready to blast bugs into oblivion for the greater good.

Given some time, and with it already being noted by developers, there’s a high likelihood you will be able to customize your gear’s look. While it’s not a cosmetics-heavy game, more personalization options are never a bad thing.

Currently, armor options do look different depending on the gear, but there’s no player customization beyond that. It’s cool to imagine a stealthy all-black look from head to toe, or perhaps bright neon pink if that’s your vibe — if it is, let’s just hope Arrowhead doesn’t write any code that makes the bugs go for the brightest among us.

