No, Helldivers 2’s developer can’t just “buy more” servers

Super Earth needs you – no, democracy needs you. The universe is ablaze, war is everywhere, and the world has been plunged into chaos. But, unfortunately, it isn’t just the galaxy that teeters on the brink of calamity; the Helldivers 2 servers are struggling, too. With Arrowhead working round the clock to try and open the floodgates for more players, CEO Johan Pilestedt has explained that simply buying more servers isn’t an option.

And I get it, the Helldivers 2 server situation is frustrating. I started playing pretty close to launch when the servers were at their most stable and there wasn’t a cap. During my numerous conquests to further democracy, I really did fall in love with Helldivers 2, and it became my partner and I’s multiplayer game of choice pretty quickly.

But, over the past few days, the servers have really started to struggle, with Arrowhead introducing a cap of 450,000 players to try and weather the storm. Frustrations are flying, and the game has dropped to ‘mixed’ on Steam as people leave negative reviews, citing server issues as their primary gripe.

One player, however, has asked Pilestedt why the team doesn’t just buy a few extra servers to host the game. In a Monday, February 19 response, he quickly shuts the idea down.

“It’s not a matter of money or buying more servers. It’s a matter of labor. We need to optimize the backend code. We are hitting some real limits,” he writes.

A follow-up post asks, rather impolitely, for Pilestedt to “stop tweeting and fix this,” to which he responds “Yes! Good idea, I will sit behind the engineers and ask them ‘Are we there yet?’ Or… I could let the engineers work independently, towards our common goal without me as the CEO pestering them at every moment. I wonder which one will work best?” he asks, and I think I know the answer.

Again I get it, I really do. I would love to be able to dive in this evening instead of tearing my hair out trying to rise up the League of Legends ranks – trust me, I’m on a losing streak. But, at the same time, I know that Arrowhead will fix things; I can wait, and the wait is worth it.

