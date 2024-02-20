No, Helldivers 2’s developer can’t just “buy more” servers

Following a meteoric rise up the Steam charts, the Helldivers 2 servers are struggling, but Arrowhead's CEO says buying more isn't a fix.

An armored character with a black military helmet stands shooting on a blue background
Lauren Bergin's Avatar

Published:

Helldivers 2 

Super Earth needs you – no, democracy needs you. The universe is ablaze, war is everywhere, and the world has been plunged into chaos. But, unfortunately, it isn’t just the galaxy that teeters on the brink of calamity; the Helldivers 2 servers are struggling, too. With Arrowhead working round the clock to try and open the floodgates for more players, CEO Johan Pilestedt has explained that simply buying more servers isn’t an option.

And I get it, the Helldivers 2 server situation is frustrating. I started playing pretty close to launch when the servers were at their most stable and there wasn’t a cap. During my numerous conquests to further democracy, I really did fall in love with Helldivers 2, and it became my partner and I’s multiplayer game of choice pretty quickly.

But, over the past few days, the servers have really started to struggle, with Arrowhead introducing a cap of 450,000 players to try and weather the storm. Frustrations are flying, and the game has dropped to ‘mixed’ on Steam as people leave negative reviews, citing server issues as their primary gripe.

YouTube Thumbnail

One player, however, has asked Pilestedt why the team doesn’t just buy a few extra servers to host the game. In a Monday, February 19 response, he quickly shuts the idea down.

“It’s not a matter of money or buying more servers. It’s a matter of labor. We need to optimize the backend code. We are hitting some real limits,” he writes.

A follow-up post asks, rather impolitely, for Pilestedt to “stop tweeting and fix this,” to which he responds “Yes! Good idea, I will sit behind the engineers and ask them ‘Are we there yet?’ Or… I could let the engineers work independently, towards our common goal without me as the CEO pestering them at every moment. I wonder which one will work best?” he asks, and I think I know the answer.

Comments from Helldivers 2's CEO discussing buying new servers and implementing fixes

Again I get it, I really do. I would love to be able to dive in this evening instead of tearing my hair out trying to rise up the League of Legends ranks – trust me, I’m on a losing streak. But, at the same time, I know that Arrowhead will fix things; I can wait, and the wait is worth it.

For now, though, it’s worth using the downtime to brush up on all the best Helldivers 2 weapons to ensure that you’re ready to spread democracy in style. Alternatively, if you’re looking for some other adventures to kill time with while you wait, we have a list of all the best free Steam games to help you out.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Forged in the heart of the World of Darkness, Lauren is PCGamesN's news editor and resident Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines expert. When she's not yelling at stop signs and televisions as a magnificently maniacal Malkavian, she's dropping too much money on League of Legends skins and shouting at her bank account instead. With bylines at Dexerto, The Loadout, and Wargamer, quotes from her Diablo 4 review were broadcast in cinemas worldwide, and, yes, she did ugly cry in public. She has a master's degree in War Studies and wrote her dissertation on LA Noire, which she still contends is one of the best PC games ever made.