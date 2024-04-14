The Helldivers 2 fire is getting so out of control that even Arrowhead thinks it is “ridiculous,” with fixes on the way to make sure that fire tornadoes and Hulk flamethrowers don’t absolutely decimate you in the briefest of moments.

As a relatively new agent of democracy in Helldivers 2, I’m loving the friendly fire and damage systems in the co-op game. It’s chaotic, it’s stupid, but most of all it’s fun. What I don’t like, however, are the flame tornadoes that are absolutely brutal, soar out of control, and always engulf a critical mission area for way too long.

All of a sudden a tiny speck of fire kills you instantly, and while the slow but deadly columns of fire are an interesting idea, they’re so frequent and deadly that they have very quickly become a major gripe.

This is something that Arrowhead is looking at, however, as community manager Thomas ‘Twinbeard’ Petersson has responded to multiple player reports on Discord about fire, the Hulk’s flamethrower included, outlining how the team is looking to tone it down.

“We’re going through ‘fire as a whole’ at the moment. The works – DPS, DOT, the host thingie, not dying in two seconds from just touching it etc. Probably introducing fixes in parts, but we’re on it like Donkey Kong on barrels!” Twinbeard says.

“It is ridiculous – or at least wrong and something we’re changing. […] It’s an elaborate process, so we’re doing it in parts. More info to follow.”

Well, there you have it; hopefully Hulk flamethrowers and flame tornadoes won’t decimate us all in a matter of seconds soon, and objectives won’t be enraptured in a sea of flames either. We’re also getting changes to the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond, as one of the armor sets accidentally includes the incorrect perk, so multiple changes are inbound.

