If you’re planning to buy the new Helldivers 2 Warbond, be warned that one of its new unlocks is about to change. The Democratic Detonation Warbond is now live and available for purchase in the co-op space shooter, bringing all manner of high-explosive weaponry to help you blast your way through the bugs and bots. However, developer Arrowhead Game Studios notes that one of the body armors offered in the new Premium Warbond features the wrong passive perk, and warns players planning to buy it that it will be changing soon.

Each new Helldivers 2 Warbond is another chance to get your hands on plenty more new tools to help you spread managed democracy across the galaxy, and Democratic Detonation is no different. It offers a selection of new gear for the co-op game including a thermite grenade, a marksman rifle, several explosive weapons including a grenade pistol, and a booster that brings in the Helldivers 2 extraction shuttle at a faster tick to help you make a quick exit. One of the new body armors is soon set to change, though.

“Regarding the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor, we’re aware of a slight mixup that resulted in it going live with the Servo-Assisted passive instead of the Engineering Kit passive as advertised,” associate community manager ‘Spitz’ writes via the Helldivers 2 Discord. “This should be changed back in an upcoming hotfix – please keep this in mind if this armor is one of the reasons you’re thinking of purchasing the new Warbond.”

The CE-27 Ground Breaker set in question is medium armor that in its current form at the time of writing comes equipped with the Servo-Assisted passive that increases your throwing range by 30% and boosts your limb health by 50%. After the change, it will instead have the previously advertised Engineering Kit passive, which reduces your recoil when crouching or prone by an additional 30% on top of the normal reduction, and also boosts your initial stock and maximum capacity for grenades by two.

Personally, I’m more a fan of the extra supply and reduced recoil afforded by the Engineering Kit passive, so I’m in favor of the change, although I tend to lean towards light scout armor for the reduced detection radius and improved radar detection anyway. It’s also worth noting that both the old and new combinations on the CE-27 Ground Breaker set can be obtained on medium armor sets elsewhere through other Warbond unlocks, so this is more a cosmetic consideration than anything else.

Arrowhead also notes that one of the new Helldivers 2 ship module upgrades, Superior Packing Methodology, isn’t working correctly for some players. It notes that while a permanent fix is in the works, “simply restarting the game seems to resolve it” in many cases, so give that a try if you’re encountering issues.

