Helldivers 2 has made a huge, bug-crushing impact on videogames since it launched last week. The multiplayer sequel from Arrowhead Game Studios, makers of the first Helldivers, the 2014 Gauntlet Reboot, and Magicka, has won players over with its high-stakes shooting. The game’s launch hasn’t been entirely without flaws, though, and Arrowhead’s been working hard to address the numerous glitches currently interfering with the experience. In compensation for one of these, which has cost players in-game rewards, the studio has just announced that it will temporarily hand out a whole lot of bonus XP.

In a post on X from the Helldivers 2 account, the co-op game‘s Deputy Game Director, Sagar Beroshi, writes that Arrowhead is aware of an issue that has interfered with mission reward pay-outs. While it works to correct this glitch, players will be given a 50% multiplier to their mission score that increases the amount of XP and Requisition gained in-game. This bonus event will last from now until the end of the day on Sunday February 18 in Arrowhead’s home of Sweden. (This translates to 3 am PST/6 am EST on Monday February 19.)

While we’re sure Helldiver 2 players would prefer all of the game’s bugs to show up as enemy targets in matches and not software glitches messing with their character progression, Arrowhead’s effort should help take some of the sting out of running into the end of mission reward glitch.

