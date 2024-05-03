Whether or not you also play on PS5, your Helldivers 2 Steam account must now be linked to the PlayStation Network, and the deadline to make the change will arrive soon. Until now, Arrowhead and Sony have allowed players to access the PC version of HD2 without any linking, but now confirm that the initial “grace period” for Helldivers 2 Steam accounts is coming to a close. If you want to access the co-op space shooter without any problems, you need to act soon.

So far, linking Helldivers 2 Steam accounts to the PlayStation Network has been entirely optional, but as the co-op game approaches its three-month anniversary, and a new Helldivers 2 warbond appears on the horizon, you are now required to connect your Steam account to PSN. While Sony admits this may be an “inconvenience,” it says that linking Helldivers 2 accounts is necessary in order to better protect players from “griefing and abuse.”

“Due to technical issues at the launch of Helldivers 2, we allowed the linking requirements for Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account to be temporarily optional,” Sony says. “That grace period will now expire.

“Account linking plays a critical role in protecting our players and upholding the values of safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games. This is our main way to protect players from griefing and abuse by enabling the banning of players that engage in that type of behaviour. It also allows those players that have been banned the right to appeal.”

If you already play Helldivers 2 on multiple platforms, this is unlikely to cause too much trouble. If you don’t have a PlayStation Network account, however, you need to create one and link it to your Helldivers 2 Steam account.

All Helldivers 2 players will be required to link their accounts to PlayStation Network as of Monday May 6. While you can continue playing without a linked account until then, from Thursday May 30, you will be prompted to link every time you log in. The final deadline for linking Helldivers 2 Steam accounts to PlayStation Network is Tuesday June 4. If you need to create a PSN account, just go here.

