The fight against the Helldivers 2 Automatons rages on, and a mysterious message that appeared briefly on the co-op shooter’s social media has players asking questions about the ongoing major order as we continue to battle the bots across a wide front. One of the best PC games of the year, Helldivers 2 has absolutely captivated my time, and continued balance updates and improvements have honed it into an even more fun experience as the primary conflict shifts from the Terminids to the Automatons.

Where is Karl? That’s the question posed by a mysterious message shared via Helldivers 2 social pages including X (formerly Twitter). The co-op game saw our forces of Super Earth score a glorious victory over the evil Automaton bots earlier this week, only for them to rudely reinitiate hostilities with simultaneous attacks on multiple planets.

Fortunately, we’ve now got the latest Helldivers 2 Warbond weapons and equipment to help us secure our rightfully owned territories, but a message sent out in binary has sparked discussion among players as to what might be coming next. Translated from its string of ones and zeroes is the phrase “Where is Karl?”

Shortly after its appearance, the post was deleted, and replaced with a new message that reads, “The Ministry of Truth would like to dispel any rumours that Super Earth deep-range transmissions were intercepted with an illegal Automaton broadcast today.

“SEAF comms teams identified a minor systems fault that resulted in a quick burst of static interference. Please disregard.”

Of course, as good citizens and soldiers of Super Earth we’ll just have to take this rebuttal at face value. But you do wonder who Karl might be, and by whom and for what purpose they’re being searched for. The binary certainly suggests the Automatons are responsible, which begs the question of why they’d be looking for a Karl.

As the fight continues, it’s also become apparent that the Automaton front on the Galactic map has shifted upwards slightly, leaving a disconcertingly large space empty across the bottom sectors. While the Ministry of Super Earth has repeatedly denied the continued existence of the Illuminate threat from the original Helldivers, I can’t help but worry that they might make an appearance of their own when we least expect it.

