Helldivers 2 players are killing each other for the dumbest reason

Helldivers 2 has a high-strung, hyper, air around it. Between the frenetic, fiery gameplay and the equally chaotic scramble for a spot on its servers post-release, the shooter taking the gaming world by storm has lit a fire under people’s feet.

Helldivers 2‘s atmosphere is getting to some players’ heads, it seems, as fans on Reddit plead with them to stop murdering their teammates for no good reason in the multiplayer game. Turns out, some folks don’t realize that the in-game samples, super credits, and medals you can pick up are shared resources.

On a r/Helldivers thread titled “YOU SHARE ALL SAMPLES, REQUISITION CREDS, SUPER CREDS, MEDALS YOU PICK UP!” and tagged as a PSA, u/The_Twick sternly writes “Stop killing your teammates thinking you have something they don’t.”

U/imgonnagetyaa comments “Just did a 40-minute mission, collecting everything and doing every side activity only to get mowed down by a teammate.”

A wise person once said ‘if you don’t laugh you’ll cry’, and u/just-s0m3-guy agrees, “5 minutes into the mission host shot me point blank and killed me since I ‘took his shit’ when I picked up his sample container. Then at the end of the mission, he kicked me and picked up my sample container with the 3 super samples right before the extraction touched down.”

The comment continues, “Dude was level 25 and I even told him that samples are shared after he killed me the first time. My friend was also playing with me and we just laughed about it afterward.”

It seems gamer intuition is driving a few bad actors to give in to the little voice in their head that screams ‘Mine!’ when they see shiny things. It’s simultaneously incredibly frustrating and rather giggle-inducing, given the fact this sort of anti-social behavior is completely antithetical to Helldivers 2’s admirable teamwork philosophy.

While other players are waxing lyrical about the game’s refreshing emphasis on working together instead of playing against each other on opposing squads, other less astute ones are likely to gun you down if you get to an item before them.

Despite all of this, it’s still one of the best co-op games of 2024 so far. On that note, keep an eye on the Helldivers 2 servers for need-to-know comms.

