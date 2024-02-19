You won’t have to worry about Helldivers 2 server campers for long

Helldivers 2‘s server issues continue to rile up third-person shooter fans, as savvy players seemingly find ways to camp out for days, blocking others from grabbing a spot. Unsurprisingly, people aren’t happy about it, and are asking for changes to be made to prevent it from happening – and thankfully, Arrowhead is listening.

The free-for-all continued this past weekend, as Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios was forced to increase server capacity to 450,000 to facilitate hordes of excited players looking to jump into one of the most promising new co-op games.

Despite on-the-fly fixes, the Helldivers 2 server status has been pretty unstable due to the large volume of players. This unfortunate reality isn’t being helped by the people who are being accused of camping out in the game’s servers by never logging out.

On the subreddit r/Helldivers, u/Vodac121 posted a collage of reports typed out by fans on the Helldivers 2 Discord who boasted about leaving themselves permanently logged in so they don’t lose their coveted spots. The post’s title, “You’re gonna need an AFK timer” is a sentiment that has been echoed elsewhere across social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), Pow3rSerg wrote to Arrowhead Game Studios CEO and creative director Johan Pilestedt, saying “please add AFK auto kick people are leaving the game on all day and it’s definitely causing issues for people to actually get in.” In good news, Pilstead responded, saying “Agreed, I have already mentioned this to the team.”

‘AFK’ means ‘away from keyboard’, which is appropriate here because

staying logged in and leaving the device running the game powered on effectively means that spots are being taken up by people who are not actively playing — leaving other fans desperate for a shot out in the cold.

It’s not the most friendly behavior, and people looking forward to their first Helldivers 2 crossplay sessions will be able to breathe a sigh of relief if Arrowhead addresses it sooner rather than later.

