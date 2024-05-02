The next Helldivers 2 warbond has been revealed. The new battle pass track for the bombastic co-op game brings another round of upgrades to add to your loadout, and the weapons on show promise to be some real heavy hitters in the right hands. Along with those, the new pass includes a booster to deal with crowd control and a new grenade that can help you keep warm out on the coldest Helldivers 2 planets.

Adding new weapons and equipment to your roster is one of the best ways to adapt to any situation, and a new Helldivers 2 warbond is a great way to grab a broad set of gear. This latest offering for one of the best co-op games of 2024 is titled Polar Patriots, and is loosely themed around colder environments, though the gear on offer should prove worthwhile no matter which Helldivers 2 mission you’re taking on.

First up are the three new primary weapons. The AR-61 Tenderizer is a high caliber assault rifle that packs an incredible punch, but at the cost of fairly limited ammo, so you’ll need to make your shots count. The SMG-72 Pummeler is a slower-firing submachine gun with concussive rounds that can stop enemies in their tracks, and the PLAS-101 Purifier is a charging energy weapon that increases in damage as you hold the trigger, making it a bit like a primary equivalent to the beloved Railgun stratagem.

Joining those is the P-113 Verdict, a punchy semi-automatic pistol, and the G-13 Incendiary Impact grenade, which I’ve been hoping for as a big enthusiast for the standard impact grenade. Along with these new Helldivers 2 weapons is a booster to help you deal with disabling effects; called Motivational Shocks, it “literally shocks Helldivers back into action after being hit and slowed by sneaky, unjust attacks like the revolting bug acid vomit.”

We’re also getting three new armor types, all of which are themed to suit snowy environments. The CW-36 Winter Warrior comes with the Servo-Assisted perk for increased throwing range. The CW-22 Kodiak features the Fortified boost that reduces your recoil when crouching or prone along with your resistance to explosive damage. The CW-4 Arctic Ranger doesn’t list a bonus, though it does note that it “features a nifty utility belt boasting handy pockets,” so expect some manner of expanded inventory.

Rounding out the collection are new capes, emotes, victory poses, and player banners, all of which can be seen in the image below. It’s sounding like another solid offering – I’ve really enjoyed weapons that offer more stagger potential such as the Slugger shotgun, so the Pummeler is sounding rather tasty, but the Purifier could end up being a real powerhouse if it delivers on its high-impact promise without sacrificing too much crowd control ability.

The Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots warbond launches Thursday May 9. Much like the previous warbonds, you’ll need to spend Super Credits to enable it for use, and then Medals to unlock each item in the warbond individually. Based on previous prices, expect to pay 1,000 Super Credits, which you can find in-game from wreckage and crates or buy with real money (priced at $9.99/£7.99 on Steam and the PlayStation Store).

