Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest successes of 2024 so far. A weighty co-op shooter with a superb overarching story, Arrowhead’s sequel feels like a new benchmark for multiplayer games. Right now, however, the winds of goodwill and player sentiment are changing. As Sony confirms that all Helldivers 2 Steam players must link their accounts to the PlayStation Network, HD2 faces severe review bombing on Valve’s storefront. Thousands of negative ratings are flooding in, marking the biggest downturn in reviews since server capacity problems affected Helldivers 2 back in February.

For context, Sony has announced that all Helldivers 2 Steam accounts must now be linked to the PlayStation Network. It doesn’t matter if you play on console or even have an existing PSN account – you need to make one and connect it to your HD2 Steam login. While the new Helldivers 2 warbond is an extremely welcome addition, fans of the co-op game are significantly less enthusiastic about the new, mandatory account linking, and have taken to Steam to express displeasure.

We have full details on the deadline for linking your Helldivers 2 account. Meanwhile, the multiplayer game has been hit with an influx of negative Steam responses. As of this writing, 8,365 negative Helldivers 2 reviews have been posted so far on Friday May 3, the same day that Sony confirmed players would need to link their accounts.

This is the largest single-day total for negative reviews since Wednesday February 21, when the arrival of the automatons created server capacity issues in Helldivers 2, meaning many players could not log in.

As it stands, ‘recent reviews’ for Helldivers 2 are still ‘mostly positive’ overall. It should be noted however that when I started writing this story, 75% of the recent reviews were listed as positive. In the time it’s taken me to get to the end here, that number has already dropped to 72%.

