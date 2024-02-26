If you can’t get into Helldivers 2, this Steam FPS is perfect instead

If you and your friends are struggling to get into Helldivers 2 due to the ongoing server issues and sheer demand for the game, you only need to look to what inspired the colossal co-op game to get a similar experience, albeit in Steam Early Access. That’s right, Starship Troopers Extermination is still getting updates, and it offers up some 16-player bug-blasting action.

It’s got the same vibe of Helldivers 2, but instead, it’s a first-person shooter with up to 16-player PvE, base building, swarm combat reminiscent of Left 4 Dead, multiple classes to choose from, and a lot more.

While there aren’t quite as many reviews as Helldivers 2, Starship Troopers Extermination has actually amassed a very respectable 24,000 user reviews, accruing a ‘Very Positive’ rating at around 88%.

Helldivers 2’s setting and satire wear their Starship Troopers inspiration on their sleeve, so if you want to get another pair of space boots drenched in giant bug juice (sorry for the mental image), Extermination is a good place to start.

Keep in mind that Starship Troopers Extermination is currently in Steam Early Access, but there’s nothing like getting in on the ground floor. You can find out more here.

