Helldivers 2 gets much-needed server fix, but it’s not perfect

One of the things that has marred Helldivers 2‘s mammoth rise to fame is its servers. Formerly capped at 450,000 players and, oftentimes, populated by AFK Helldivers who refused to log out, it’s been a bit of a rough start for the Starship Troopers-style shooter. And, while the game’s latest patch fixes some of the server woes, Arrowhead’s CEO Johan Pilestedt has noted that we’re not out of the woods just yet.

Before the latest patch dropped, the Helldivers 2 servers were capped at 450,000 players, which, given its popularity, probably isn’t that much. As a result, Helldivers 2 players have been camping out on servers and refusing to leave, leading to the introduction of a new AFK timer (phew) that boots you if you’re standing around doing nothing for over 15 minutes.

All of these are welcome changes; there’s a lot to celebrate. However, an early morning tweet from Pilestedt on Friday, February 23 has confirmed that, while a lot more players will be able to dive into the space game and enforce Super Earth’s democratic principals, there’s still a cap on the amount of concurrent players.

“I have one final update for tonight. We have updated the max CCU (currently connected user) cap to 700,000. Unfortunately, we expect the CCU to reach that level. We believe that the wait times will be much more bearable. We are doing some final improvements for the weekend.”

As I write this, a small patch has come through, confirming the new server cap, as well as fixing an issue that trapped you in cinematics – you want to get out there and blast bugs, after all.

As someone who was lucky enough to get into the game before the TikTok wave began, I can confirm that, even although there’s sometimes still a wait, it’s absolutely worth it. There’s nothing quite like being at the heart of the fray, covered in green-yellow bug blood and saluting your fellow paragons of democracy. So, sure, you may need to wait a bit, but democracy needs you – no one else, you.

