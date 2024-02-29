Make Helldivers 2 stratagems quick and easy with this Steam Deck trick

As Automaton armies and Terminid throngs continue their wicked war against the forces of Super Earth, the use of Helldivers 2 stratagems to protect our way of life is an absolute must. This can prove more difficult on Steam Deck than other platforms due to spotty performance hampering smooth inputs, but one citizen has devised a clever trick using trackpads to make the process smoother.

Were frame rates more stable, Helldivers 2 would easily rank among the best Steam Deck games out there. Its ‘Playable’ compatibility status reflects this, falling short of verified in part due to extra steps being needed to bring performance up to scratch. Still, this trick could help give Steam Deck players a welcome edge on the battlefield.

Reddit user iA2K10 took to the Steam Deck subreddit to share their stratagem strategy, as you can see demonstrated above. Through the use of the handheld’s trackpads, they are able to create macros for their equipment, allowing stratagems to be called in almost instantly.

While some may see this as circumventing a core part of the Helldivers 2 experience, the only person that this trick affects is the player that chooses to adopt it. Now, if Helldivers 2 had PvP, this would be an entirely different discussion, but anything that helps someone have more fun (and, more importantly, helps bring sweet liberty to the stars) can only be a plus in my book.

iA2K10 shared a tutorial for how to get this trick up and running on your own Steam Deck with SteamDeckHQ, complete with screenshots that make following the directions all the easier.

If you are wondering what the best Helldivers 2 stratagems are, we have got you covered. Be sure to check out our Helldivers 2 loadout recommendations too, and good luck in spreading managed democracy.