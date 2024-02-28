If you’ve been missing Helldivers 2 Super Credits that you bought, either through the game’s in-game Warbond unlock system or with real money, your purchases should now be back with a new Helldivers 2 update today, Wednesday February 28. Developer Arrowhead Game Studios has launched Helldivers patch 1.000.13, which also improves keyboard support and key bindings, incorrectly locked Premium Warbonds, and more.

Some players spotted that their Helldivers 2 premium currency was missing after buying it from the shop or claiming it through the Warbond progression track. These Super Credits are used for items in the in-game Superstore to unlock armor sets for the co-op game, although Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt is clear that Helldivers 2 is not pay-to-win.

Arrowhead had previously stated that players’ Super Credits “are there, but due to filtering issues in our system, they are not displaying correctly.” This has also affected players being able to unlock their Steeled Veterans Warbond despite purchasing it. Now, the latest set of Helldivers 2 patch notes confirms that both of these issues should be resolved.

Along with this key change are several other updates. Ship HUD shortcuts can now be rebound, which should also make life easier for players using AZERTY keyboards or anyone who prefers to use an alternative key binding layout. There’s also a fix for missing text in the acquisitions and social menus, and a fix for a crash that could occur when changing your rank or title.

Following the introduction of AFK players being kicked after enough inactivity, several related problems have been addressed. This patch fixes a glitch that could give players unlimited Helldivers 2 stratagems to use after an AFK kick occurred, and should also resolve missing equipment or the appearance of purple question marks for players who’ve been kicked.

You can read the full Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.13 notes courtesy of Arrowhead Game Studios. It also notes several other known issues that are being worked on, such as armor values for different armor weights not working as intended, new personal orders not displaying correctly, games not being joinable despite having spaces, and other progress and unlocked rewards appearing on a delay.

