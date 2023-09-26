G2 Esports, the Berlin-based esports organization, and Herman Miller, the world-famous furniture designer, are collaborating to produce a limited edition G2 Esports Embody Gaming Chair. Only 250 units will be produced, and they will go on sale September 26, 2023.

G2 Esports and Herman Miller are remaining tight-lipped about the price, but it’ll likely set you back a fair amount. Herman Miller’s regular Embody retails for $1,695, which is two or three times what you’d usually pay for a gaming chair, and more than the cost of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. The G2 Esports edition will likely be the same, if not more.

For that (presumed) price, you’ll get an award-winning gaming chair from a chair manufacturer of genuine pedigree with a splash of esports personality. And both parties are keen to emphasize the limited nature of the product, with each chair “adorned with a unique serial number, making it a collector’s dream.”

Although the tagline that accompanies the limited edition Embody Gaming Chair is ‘break the meta’, it looks like a fairly typical design: a black chair with red accents on the height-adjustment lever, seat-length adjustment handles, and the arm pad triggers, and a subtle G2 logo on the headrest.

It also boasts Herman Miller’s trademarked Backfit Adjustment technology which “automatically conforms to your spine’s unique shape and movements”, and “copper-infused cooling foam technology” to help ensure the only sweating you’ll be doing is in your tryhard gaming style.

Looking for something to keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions? Check out our best gaming chair guide to see our favourite products whatever your budget. Some of our recommendations can be picked up for less than $200 if you’re short of cash.