Free game giveaway – win a Cooler Master hardware bundle with Hexarchy

Hexarchy takes the best bits from 4X games and deck builders and blends them together to create a fast-paced, strategic experience guaranteed to entice fans of both genres. Construct a deck to suit your own playstyle, then use it to build cities, grow armies, and learn technology as your civilization expands across a procedurally generated hex map. Do you prefer to send your military units to decimate any other civilization you come across, or engage in diplomatic duels with trade routes and resources? With the right cards, victory is in your grasp.

PCGamesN got the opportunity to go hands-on with Hexarchy at WASD and we couldn’t get enough. Despite its titanic genre mash-up, developer Main Tank Software has designed Hexarchy with approachability in mind, condensing the scale of Civilization 6 into a taut 45-60 minutes of playtime – perfect to pass the time over a lunch break. Hexarchy also supports up to ten players in online co-op if you want to test your world-domination strategies against your friends and foes alike. Alternatively, those who prefer a single-player experience can compete on a global leaderboard and partake in customizable skirmishes, daily challenges, and new campaigns.

