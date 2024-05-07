Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Into the Breach inspire new 4X game

It was only a couple of weeks ago that we saw Songs of Conquest come out in its full version on Steam, providing audiences with a strategy game that incorporates design lessons from both 4X games like Stellaris and Civilization 6 and the less commonplace, RPG inflected genre aspects popularized by Heroes of Might and Magic. Now we’ve learned that another upcoming game is looking to continue working in this space: a hybrid fantasy called Hidden Pass.

Hidden Pass is a 4X and RPG game mash up that, per its creators, is inspired by everything from Into the Breach and Divinity: Original Sin 2 to Heroes of Might and Magic and Songs of Conquest. Set in a fantasy world called Averon, players have to manage their characters by employing broader strategic plans and, when battle breaks out, guiding them through tactical, turn-based RPG style combat. It also features a push and pull ‘sanity’ system where the use of magic gets increasingly powerful over time, even as it risks causing the characters employing it to lose control of themselves, and an upgradable flying base called the Wanderer’s Tower.

While its makers say Hidden Pass is already “mostly feature complete,” it’s raising money on Kickstarter to “allow for broader content.” If you want to see more of Hidden Pass, you can visit its Steam page here. Its Kickstarter campaign is also live right here.

