You won’t need to repurchase Hitman 1 and 2 to access their levels in Hitman 3

Rest easy, everyone. You’ll have access to all the levels from Hitman 1 and 2 in Hitman 3 after all. Developer IO Interactive tweets that it’s working on a solution to allow PC players who own the prequels on Steam to “import locations from those games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost”. The developer says it guarantees “that players will not need to repurchase the games” on the Epic Store, which Hitman 3 will be exclusive to.

Epic Games adds on Twitter: “We never want players to feel forced to repurchase content on the Epic Game Store that they bought on another PC store so they can access features in a new game. We are working closely with IO Interactive, and you will be able to access past content from earlier Hitman games.”

Until a solution is reached, IO Interactive explains that you can get the Hitman 1 GOTY access pass for free if you pre-order Hitman 3 or within ten days of release if you purchase the new Hitman game after it launches. If you’ve been out of the loop, the Hitman 3 pre-launch guide initially stated that Hitman 3 on Epic wouldn’t include levels from Steam copies of Hitman 1 and 2. The previously mentioned deal was offered as a substitute, and Hitman 2 Standard and Gold Access Passes would also be available for 80% off for the first 14 days following Hitman 3’s launch.

Following that, Epic Games’ CEO Tim Sweeney responded to a certain orange site to explain that “the team is looking into this with IO”, and that “it’s never Epic’s intent to create a situation where someone who owns a game on Steam would have to buy it again on Epic Games Store to get the full benefits of it”.

Hitman 3 is only a few days away. We went hands-on with it and came away quite content. In his Hitman 3 preview, Dustin explains that “this is more Hitman Season 3 than a true sequel, but Agent 47’s murderous adventures are as grimly delightful as ever”.