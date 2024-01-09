I can’t wait to play Horizon Forbidden West with Nvidia DLSS 3

Like many other gamers, I’ve been eagerly awaiting the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West on PC since it launched on PlayStation 5 back in 2022, and it seems as though my patience will be justly rewarded. While there’s still much to learn about this port, such as its potential platform-exclusive features and performance footprint, I’m happy to see the game is getting the full Nvidia DLSS treatment.

With Nixxes Software at the helm, this soon-to-be former PlayStation 5 exclusive is in good hands to squeeze every drop of performance from the best graphics cards, flagship and budget alike. Better still, if the company’s previous ports are any indication, then we can expect to see far more than just Nvidia DLSS in the Horizon: Forbidden West PC port.

During Nvidia’s CES press conference, we got our first look at the game since it was first announced for PC. Naturally, this footage featured all the team green tech, with nods to DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex, and it looks simply stunning.

While I respect anyone who prefers to play their games without these technologies, experiencing both Alan Wake 2 and the Cyberpunk 2077 RT Overdrive mode with DLSS 3 has made me a convert of sorts. Now, I’m hoping Horizon: Forbidden West can give me that same feeling of graphical awe.

I’m sure more of us can also get behind the prospect of ray-traced effects making their way into Horizon: Forbidden West. While there’s no word on them just yet, I’d be surprised if they didn’t show given their addition to the likes of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

We sadly don’t yet know the release date for the game, aside from an “Early 2024” launch window. The Horizon: Forbidden West system requirements are also up in the air right now, but we’re confident that the GeForce RTX 4070 should be able to handle it just fine.