This Horizon Forbidden West download is essential for Intel gamers

Horizon Forbidden West is finally with us and proving to be a solid if unsensational sequel to the beautiful original. However, its performance on Intel Arc GPUs has thus far been affected by “longer than expected load times,” which this latest Intel GPU driver download aims to fix.

While our Horizon Forbidden West review found that other issues such as “a lack of ambition and a flat narrative” affect the storytelling of the game, we didn’t otherwise encounter major performance issues on our Nvidia GPU-based test hardware. However, for users of Intel Arc GPUs the experience may not have been ideal, making the new Intel Arc GPU Graphics Drivers 101.5382 WHQL download essential if you have a graphics card such as the Intel Arc A770.

Along with a fix for these Horizon Forbidden West loading issues, this driver also addresses stability issues in the 3DMark Speed Way benchmark and Starfield. The full list of fixes and known issues is shown below, while you can download the update here.

Fixed

Intel Arc A Series

Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience longer than expected load times while launching into gameplay during the first run of the game.

3DMark Speed Way (DX12) may experience application hang while loading the benchmark.

Starfield (DX12) may experience an application crash with High or Ultra graphics settings.

Intel Core Ultra

3DMark Speed Way (DX12) may experience application hang while loading the benchmark.

Known issues

Intel Arc A Series

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video Al may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel Core Ultra

Diablo 4 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash on loading to gameplay before shader compilation complete in the main menu.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video Al may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.

Procyon Al may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Intel Core 12th-14th Gen

Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Arc Control Known Issues

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

Arc Control may show intermittent error when trying to enable Virtual Camera and camera preview on Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs.

Arc Control may show intermittent error when trying to enable Virtual Camera and camera preview on Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs.