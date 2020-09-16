Horizon Zero Dawn’s latest PC update offers even more improvements to gameplay and performance

It’s only been just over a week since Guerrilla Games’ previous update to Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, but those plucky Dutch go-getters are right back at it again with yet another magic bag of tweaks, fixes, and updates. Announced earlier today in a Reddit post, the update – which is available right now – aims to address ‘additional crashes’, add controller rumble toggle, and offer the option to display black side bars in cinematics when playing in ultrawide.

The previous patch targeted some significant crash issues, like the game occasionally crashing when players tried to create a new save when their save slots were full up. This latest patch seems to focus on other specific but notably common issues, such as Aloy’s hair not displaying correctly with the game running above 30fps.

Other notable fixes include fixes to flickering textures in snowy environments, resolution fixes when changing from windowed to full screen, and the ability to boot the game “even if the version of Windows used is detected to be too low to run the game at a stable condition.”

Here are the Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch 1.05 notes in full (via Guerrilla Games):

Known Issues

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimisation process.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

We’re aware of and continue to investigate issues that are not yet solved on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash in NetPresenceManager that some players experienced when entering the game or the benchmark from the main menu

Fixed a crash where the Steam SDK could crash on initialization when the game executable was started directly from installation folder rather than through Steam

Fixed a crash which would occur if the player pressed ‘Stop’ in Steam immediately after pressing ‘Play’

Fixed a startup crash when using Avast antivirus

Fixed a crash that could occur when VRAM was about to be oversubscribed

Graphical improvements

Fixed an issue with Aloy’s hair not displaying correctly when the game is running above 30 FPS

Shader animations (e.g. hologram locks on doors, GAIA in cinematics, etc.) are no longer locked to 30 FPS, but running at unlocked framerate

Fixed an issue with flickering textures in main quest “A Gift from the Past”

Fixed an issue with flickering snow assets

Fixed an issue with flickering paintings in Song’s Edge

Fixed graphical corruption issues that only occurred on specific GPUs

Fixed an issue where the game would open in windowed mode instead of fullscreen when the player is using another window when booting the game

Fixed an issue where the game would not run in the correct resolution when switching from windowed to fullscreen

Added an option to turn off “blurry sidebars” in ultrawide resolutions and display black sidebars instead

Other Improvements

Allow players to still boot the game even if the version of windows used is detected to be too low to run the game at a stable condition

Added an option to turn off controller vibration/rumble

Fixed an issue in the storing of the ‘permission to track data’ attribute of the player profile (subsequently re-asking for said permission)

Fixed an issue where the opening cutscene music would not play if the player quits out and immediately begins a new game

Fixed an issue where inverting mouse controls also affected dialog tree choice input

If you haven’t tried out the action-adventure game on PC yet, you could do a lot worse than riding a big ol’ robosaur down to our Horizon Zero Dawn PC review. Malindy scores it a seven-out-of-ten, saying that it’s “a very workmanlike open-world game. Great to look at, competent overall, and charming when it tries something new, but formulaic when it doesn’t – which is most of the time”.