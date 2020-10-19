Horizon Zero Dawn’s photo contest has a bunch of Corsair prizes up for grabs

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the prettiest action-RPG games around right now. From Sunfall to Mother’s Heart, the title’s full of luscious locations for your eyeballs to lap up – and now developer Guerrilla Games wants you to share your some super snaps of it. The studio’s launched a new photo mode competition, and there are some neat PC gaming goodies and gadgets on offer as prizes.

Launched in collaboration with PC hardware and peripherals company Corsair, Guerrilla’s Horizon Zero Dawn new photo mode competition is now live, and the dev’s looking for player pictures that best capture the spirit of the season – autumn. “We’re looking for virtual photographers who know where to find pumpkins in Horizon Zero Dawn, gear up Aloy in her best looking armour, or get creative with the use of the Sepia filter -whatever captures the autumn spirit best for you!” the studio posts on Reddit.

“The winner (and runner-up) will be picked by the Guerrilla Community Team and featured on our social channels. And that’s not all,” Guerrilla says. “We teamed up with our friends at Corsair to bring you some incredible prizes!”

Speaking of which, the full list of Corsair prizes are as follows (via Guerrilla):

First prize

1x K60 RGB PRO keyboard

1x DARK CORE RGB PRO wireless mice

1x HS60 HAPTIC headset

1x MM300 Medium mousepad

Runner-up

1x DARK CORE RGB PRO wireless mice

1x HS60 HAPTIC headset

1x MM300 Medium mousepad

Before you go get snapping, it’s worth bearing the contest’s criteria and submission rules in mind. For example, you’ll need to take them using the photo mode in either the PC or PlayStation 4 version of the game, and you can’t alter them with any third-party tools (such as mods or editing software). Additionally, screenshots taken in cutscenes, from other creators, or public libraries are disqualified from the competition.

Cozy up inside and boot up Horizon for our Autumnal Photo Mode Competition! 🍁 We teamed up with @CORSAIR to bring you some incredible prizes!

Read more here: https://t.co/YfMegceQL4#HorizonZeroDawn #BeyondTheHorizon pic.twitter.com/FNe2Smkzth — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) October 15, 2020

You can submit more than one of your prettiest in-game pics, though – all you’ll need to do to take part is tweet your screenshot with the hashtag #HZDAutumnPhotoMode on either Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or in the Reddit threat right here. You’ll need to make sure your entries are, er, entered before November 5 at 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT. For full details and the terms and conditions, you know where to click.