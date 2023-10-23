2012’s best indie game is yours for a measly $2, and it rocks

Hotline Miami is one of the most brutal and best-sounding indie games ever made. The techno and vaporwave aesthetic melds with quick top-down violence to create something people still play to this day, and you can grab it for $2 on Steam. If you’re one of the people with a Steam Deck, Hotline Miami – and the sequel – are games you don’t want to miss.

When talking about iconic indie games, the discussion always leads back to Hotline Miami. Top-down shooters with short levels to master, the 2012 indie is very much in the vein of Super Meat Boy; beat levels fast, and don’t get hit.

You’ll die a lot in Hotline Miami, but figuring out how to approach each level’s layout and enemies like solving a puzzle is part of the joyous experience. I love Hotline Miami for many reasons, but how it approaches death in videogames is truly unique, and something you need to experience for yourself.

If you need further proof, Hotline Miami has an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ Steam rating from 75,000 player reviews and is often regarded as one of the best indie games ever made.

You can grab Hotline Miami for $2 / £1.70 until Thursday, October 26 on Steam, a very similar offer is currently available on GOG too, but the Steam offer is slightly cheaper. The entire Hotline Miami collection is also $8, if you want the sequel and all those stellar soundtracks.

