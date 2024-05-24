Get $154 worth of FPS games, including Doom and Turok, for only $20

Strategy games, RPGs, soulslikes, city builders. I love them all, but if I were trapped on a desert island and could only take one genre to keep me busy, it would be FPS games. From Half-Life to Counter-Strike 2, Wolfenstein to Deus Ex, the first-person shooter has defined PC gaming for more than 30 years. Now, some of the best ever are available courtesy of one bargain bundle. Compiled by System Shock Remake developer Nightdive, you can get $154 worth of shooters, including Doom, Turok, and Blood, for a flat $20.

If we’re talking recently released FPS games, the headliner in the new Nightdive Humble Bundle is a 10% off coupon for PO’ed Definitive Edition, the studio’s surprise remaster of the anarchic shooter from 1995. But if you love the original Doom, the superlative 2016 reboot, or Doom Eternal, one of the most overlooked games from the id Software series, Doom 64, is also included here, alongside some of its most renowned boomer shooter peers. The full list of games in the Nightdive Humble Bundle is below:

Doom 64

Blood: Fresh Supply

SiN: Gold

Turok

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Turok 3: Shadows of Oblivion Remastered

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition

Powerslave Exhumed

Forsaken Remastered

10% discount coupon for PO’ed Definitive Edition

Created by FEAR and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith, Blood is one of the best horror shooters of all time. Funny, campy, and gleefully gory, its throwable dynamite is one of the standout weapons of the entire boomer shooter era. SiN: Gold is woefully overlooked, a fast-paced run-and-gunner with some of the best level design outside Doom itself.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is a total remaster of the 1995 original, boasting improved visuals, restored levels, full controller support, and a glowing 94% rating on Steam. Doom 64 remains the pick of the litter, however. I’m not saying Doom 64’s shotgun is better than id Software’s OG boomstick, but it’s close.

There are different tiers in the Nightdive Humble Bundle, and you can pay varying amounts to get different collections of games. The complete Nightdive Humble Bundle offers $154 / £120.85 worth of games for $20 / £16.02. Donations go to Active Minds, a charity committed to improving mental health awareness and access to treatments for young people. You can get the Nightdive Humble Bundle by clicking the button below.

